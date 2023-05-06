Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 4.2 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 105.20 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Stories

