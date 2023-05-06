Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.99 Million Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after buying an additional 1,288,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 58.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KD stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

