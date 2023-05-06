Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

