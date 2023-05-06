Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.12 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,149,000 after buying an additional 109,448 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 461,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 82,124 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 47,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.99%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.