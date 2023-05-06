Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.13 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $112.78. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

