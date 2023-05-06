Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.18 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 14,250 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

