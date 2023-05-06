Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.20 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 324,726 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 135,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.