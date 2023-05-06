Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.49 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $104,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PK. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PK opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.