Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.63 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 149.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

