Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.89 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SNA opened at $260.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day moving average is $239.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,683. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

