Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.1 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

