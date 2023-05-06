Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.97 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in EnerSys by 0.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ENS stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

