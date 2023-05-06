Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 84,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,284,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after buying an additional 94,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on CATY. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

