Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

