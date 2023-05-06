Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Enovis were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.14 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $234,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,631.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Enovis Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.