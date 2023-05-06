Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

