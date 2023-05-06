Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $582.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 132.80%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

