Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $163.45.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

