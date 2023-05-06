Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $104.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

