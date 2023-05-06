Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

