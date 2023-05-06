Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 48,926.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 200,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 199,620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 231,291 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $8,465,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Loews by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $58.62 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.