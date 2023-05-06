Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 468 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,929,000 after buying an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 705,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BLKB opened at $70.00 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $458,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

