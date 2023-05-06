Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 947 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 168,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.45%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

