Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Benchmark lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

