Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

NYSE TAP opened at $64.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

