Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Western Digital by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $33.45 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.