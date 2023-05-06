Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,155 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in CNX Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CNX Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,682 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CNX Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

