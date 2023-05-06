Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,153 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Celanese by 995.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 581,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 196,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:CE opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Celanese’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

