Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,703 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after buying an additional 5,523,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after buying an additional 1,611,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 805,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,138,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

