Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,244 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

