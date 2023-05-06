Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,551 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

