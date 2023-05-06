Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,358 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

