Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 43,140 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,140 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pool by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $353.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

