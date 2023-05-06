Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 443 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7,501.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after acquiring an additional 344,316 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 963,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,454,000 after buying an additional 156,530 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $30,355,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 175.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,551,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 99.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,323,000 after buying an additional 87,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $300.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.13 and its 200-day moving average is $315.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

