Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,514 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after buying an additional 692,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.