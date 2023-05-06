Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 523 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 519.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingevity by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT opened at $60.57 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $90.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGVT. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.