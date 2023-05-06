Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 553 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6,090.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.08.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX stock opened at $257.95 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

