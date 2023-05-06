Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,300 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.