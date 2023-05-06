Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 643 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,529 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,912 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

