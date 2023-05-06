Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $3.80 Million Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 126,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

