Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $667,802,000 after purchasing an additional 127,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Allegion by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Allegion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,469,000 after acquiring an additional 223,117 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,714,000 after acquiring an additional 109,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,055,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

