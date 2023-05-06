Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock worth $8,149,070. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

