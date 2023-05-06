RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RLX Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 141.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 56.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $2.44 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

