Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 225.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.81. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

