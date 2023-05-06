Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 92,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 107,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 222,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 505,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

