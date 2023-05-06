Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 2.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $366.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.65.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

