Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.84 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

