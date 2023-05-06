Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 3,924 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 256.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 583.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

