Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 7,465 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

UBER opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.