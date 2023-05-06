Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

